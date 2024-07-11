Focus on results: Telangana HC to GHMC on dog bite cases

HYDERABAD : Expressing serious concern over the growing number of dog bite incidents, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to focus on tangible results rather than reeling out statistics on sterilisation and control efforts.

Hearing a PIL filed by ME Vikramaditya from Vanasthalipuram, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar directed the GHMC to form a committee of experts within a week to come up with effective and humane measures to address the problem. The committee will be tasked with reviewing past incidents and devising strategies to prevent future attacks. The court also issued a stern warning against any indifference or negligence from the authorities in handling the situation.

The bench clubbed the PIL with two suo motu PILs based on news reports of fatalities, including the death of a school student in Bagh Amberpet and a 7-year-old boy in Patancheruvu of Sangareddy district.

In his PIL, Vikramaditya highlighted issues related to the inadequate feeding of stray dogs, saying that this contributed to their aggressive behaviour towards humans.