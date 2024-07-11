Man murders girlfriend's parents after rejected marriage proposal in Warangal

WARANGAL: A man allegedly murdered his girlfriend's parents after they rejected the couple's marriage proposal on Thursday morning.

The accused, identified as M. Nagaraju, is a native of Gundenga village in Gudur mandal, Mahabubabad district. He works as an autodriver in Hanamkonda City. The deceased were identified as B. Srinivas (40) and his wife Suguna (35), residents of Chintala Thanda. The injured were identified as B. Deepika and Madan Lal.

According to sources, Deepika, the daughter of the deceased couple, is pursuing a degree course in Hanamkonda city, where Nagaraju was also working. Nagaraju was in a relationship with Deepika and wanted to marry her. However, Deepika's father, Srinivas, refused the marriage proposal.

Despite the rejection, Nagaraju and Deepika eloped and got married in October 2023. Upon discovering this, Srinivas filed a missing person's report at the Subedari police station in Hanamkonda. The police traced the couple and brought them to the station. After counseling the couple, they were allowed to leave as they were adults. The couple then moved to Hyderabad.

A few days ago, Srinivas called his daughter and asked her to return to the village. Deepika complied and revealed to her parents that she was pregnant. Following this revelation, her parents took her to a private hospital for an abortion.

Upon learning that Deepika's parents were not accepting their marriage and were preventing her from returning to him, Nagaraju decided to take drastic action. Early on Thursday morning, he went to Srinivas's residence in Chintala Thanda armed with a sickle. He attacked Srinivas, who was sleeping outside, killing him on the spot. Suguna, awakened by the commotion, started shouting for help but was also attacked and killed by Nagaraju.

Hearing the commotion, Deepika and her brother Madan Lal rushed outside and started shouting for help. Nagaraju then attacked them with the sickle, injuring both. Local residents, alerted by the noise, rushed to the scene, causing Nagaraju to flee.

The Chennaraopet police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene with a clues team. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. Nagaraju was later taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing.