Posing as IAS officer, 38-year-old marries, dupes woman of Rs 2 crore in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Bachupally police arrested a 38-year-old man for posing as an IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, deceitfully marrying a woman he met through matrimonial site and duping her of Rs 2 crore. His parents were also nabbed for submitting fake documents and cheating her.

The main accused, Nallamothu Sandeep Kumar, a native of Khammam, met the victim who was seeking a man for marriage. By producing fabricated documents, he made her believe that he studied MD (Radiology) in Vijayawada and was became an IAS officer in 2016. They got married subsequently.

In 2020, he told the victim that he had around Rs 40 crore in his bank account but the amount was put on hold as he did not pay income tax. “He requested her to help arrange some Rs 2 crore to release the amount,” the police said.

The victim borrowed money from her acquaintances and transferred the money to the bank accounts of her husband and in-laws. Further, her mother-in-law mortgaged the gold brought to the house by the victim at the time of the wedding.

Meanwhile, Sandeep spent all the money on online games and suffered a loss, the police said.