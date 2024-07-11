Revival strategy: TDP too targets BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD : Taking the next step forward for “restructuring” the party in Telangana, the TDP is learnt to have set the ball rolling by opening a dialogue with a BRS MLA who served the party in its halcyon days.

The yellow party is also in touch with a few more former TDP leaders, who have left it after it became irrelevant in Telangana.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the TDP is planning to extend a cordial invitation to former TDP leaders who are now in the BRS — some of them being sitting MLAs and others former legislators.

The leaders of the TDP is trying to include BRS MLAs Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal), Maganti Gopinath (Jubilee Hills), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Sanathnagar).

These Assembly segments were once the TDP’s strongholds. Even now the party has a significant number of voters of Andhra origin who support the TDP.

It may be mentioned here that in Telangana, the TDP had won 15 Assembly seats in 2014 elections and two in 2018 polls but it did not contest in the 2023 elections.

“Our party chief N Chadrababu Naidu has not yet met any of these leaders. But other party leaders are in touch with those who are in the BRS now. As BRS is going through a crisis now, after losing power in the Assembly elections and drawing a blank in the Lok Sabha polls, they may not be interested in staying with the BRS,” said a TDP leader.

According to party sources, the TDP president, who is the chief minister of AP, is expected arrive in Hyderabad within the next fortnight to take stock of the situation.

Buoyed by its triumph in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the TDP recently held a massive rally in Hyderabad, showing its strength at grassroots level.

The TDP chief also announced his plans for reinvigorating the party by infusing young blood into it.

As the political dynamics in the state are experiencing a lot of unexpected churn, the attempts of the yellow party add another dimension. It remains to be seen whether efforts of the TDP president would bear any fruit.