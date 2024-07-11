Telangana on yellow alert for rains, thundershowers

HYDERABAD : The state is expected to witness moderate rains and thundershowers in the coming week, following a dry spell in the first week of July, which recorded less rainfall compared to June.

A yellow alert has been issued until July 14.

On Wednesday, Khamma and Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall at 62.8 mm.

The city experienced light rains in isolated places including Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Hayath Nagar, L B Nagar and Santoshnagar.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Kamareddy and neighbouring areas.

In the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 0C and 250C respectively.