Telugu TV news channel journalist manhandled at DSC protest

HYDERABAD: A journalist from a Telugu TV news channel was manhandled by the police during a protest by District Selection Committee (DSC) aspirants on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, DSC aspirants along with student leaders were protesting demanding the postponement.

In video clips circulated on social media platforms, cops can be seen purportedly manhandling the protesters and journalists.

In one such clip, cops can be seen grabbing the journalist with the Telugu TV news channel by his collar and pushing him into the police van. He was taken to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Osmania City police released the 13 people taken into preventive custody earlier in the day.

KTR expresses solidarity

BRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke to him over phone and conveyed his solidarity.

BRS social media convenor Krishank Manne visited the scribe in hospital.

A day ago, pink party leaders had taken to social media to allege that the police were seizing the mobile phones of protesters.