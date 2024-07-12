Adilabad farmers advocate for Rythu Bharosa benefits to small, marginal ryots

ADILABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa on Thursday visited Adilabad district to gather views of the farmers on the implementation of the scheme.

The committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met the farmers in Utnoor. Ministers Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, district in-charge minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka were present on the occasion.

Like in the first public hearing held in Khammam, a majority of farmers in Adilabad too suggested that the benefits of scheme should be extended only to those small and marginal ryots who own 10 acres or less.

They also said that the cotton farmers too should be given bonus for their produce as is the practice with the paddy cultivators.

Vikramarka, who heads the committee, asserted that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be implemented after framing guidelines based on the opinions expressed by the farmers in every district.

“Rythu Bharosa is one of the six guarantees of the Congress government. It will surely be implemented after submitting a report in the Assembly,” he said.