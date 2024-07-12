Congress failed to tap into BRS vote bank: Telangana leaders to PJ Kurien panel

HYDERABAD: Failure to tap into the BRS vote bank even after fielding the pink party leaders was the main reason for the poor show of the Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

This was more or less the opinion expressed by all the Congress leaders in their meeting with the fact-finding committee of the AICC headed by Rajya Sabha former and deputy chairman PJ Kurien in Hyderabad on Thursday. The other two members of the committee are Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh.

The BRS voters had shifted to the BJP, which led to the saffron party picking up eight Lok Sabha seats, many of which should have gone in favour of the Congress, the party’s state leaders told the committee.

The Congress high command deputed the fact-finding committee to analyse what went wrong in the party and submit a report on its findings to take corrective measures.

Those who contested Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket, except Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, met the committee and gave their take on the party’s poor performance in the elections. A few leaders who lost in the Lok Sabha elections complained about the lack of cooperation from a few leaders within the party.

Predominantly, the committee focused on why the tally of the BJP increased from four in the previous elections to eight in the recent polls.

The Congress was hoping to win a minimum of 12 seats though the target was 15 of the 17 seats in the state. But the the party won only eight seats. It lost Malkajgiri seat, which was represented by incumbent Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to the BJP.

The party also lost Chevella, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Mahbubnagar where it had a fair chance of winning.

The party sources said that the Kurien committee inquired why BRS should divert its votes to BJP, when both parties appear to be arch-rivals in the political arena.

Speaking to the media, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said he apprised the committee that the party had improved its tally from three in the 2019 elections to eight now. The Congress won 64 seats in Assembly elections and in Lok Sabha polls, it secured a majority in 67 Assembly segments. The BRS’s position became further weakened with the party fielding weak candidates which benefited the BJP.

“The committee asked why the party had polled less number of votes in the Medak Assembly segment in Lok Sabha elections when it won the seat in Assembly polls. I told the committee that the pattern of elections has changed. Earlier it used to be Congress versus BRS, and in Lok Sabha elections, it has become Congress versus BJP. Had the BRS put up a strong fight, the Congress would have won four more seats,” he said.

The committee will be meeting all candidates who contested in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, responding to the media queries, Kurien said that they are consulting all the stakeholders and were collecting their opinions. He said he would be able to respond better after the consultation process comes to an end.

Later in the day, the committee members met the chief minister at his residence.