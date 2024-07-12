Ponnam Prabhakar asks Kishan Reddy to bring Central funds to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday launched a broadside against Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, alleging that the latter was hampering the “brand image of Hyderabad”.

Condemning Kishan’s recent statements against the Telangana government, Prabhakar asked the former to cooperate with the state, instead of playing politics, and to bring central funds for development works.

Addressing a press conference, along with TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, he sought to know what Kishan, who represents Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment, has done for Hyderabad in the last 10 years.

Barring the 15th Finance Commission funds, Kishan failed to bring even a single rupee to the state.

He blamed Kishan for the Centre not selecting Hyderabad under ‘Smart Cities Mission’ and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

“Despite its close relations with the previous BRS government, the BJP at Centre grossly neglected Telangana by not giving funds. I invite Kishan Reddy to come and sit with our Cabinet to plan for holistic development of the state,” he said.