Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi deceived and insulted the unemployed youth, says KT Rama Rao

Addressing a meeting of party’s student wing — BRSV here, Rama Rao demanded that Revanth tender an apology to students and the unemployed for his actions and comments as well as for insulting them with “derogatory remarks” he made during a meeting in Mahbubnagar.

“When he was in the opposition, Revanth promised a Mega DSC to create 50,000 jobs. But after the Congress formed the government in the state, just around 6,000 additional posts were created,” he said.

“On the contrary, when we were in power, we filled over 1.62 lakh vacancies in government sector. The BRS government provided 95 per cent reservation for local youth in these jobs,” he added.

The BRS leader also accused Rahul Gandhi of exploiting students for political gains. “Rahul Gandhi used students to gain power,” he said.

He said that the Congress used the unemployed youth as election tools and it also failed to deliver the assurances given to them on creation of jobs.

Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of governing the state with an “autocratic mentality” and being intolerant to social media posts.

Recalling the recent incidents of police manhandling journalists and students, he asked: “Is this the Praja Palana and Indiramma Rajyam that the Congress promised before elections?.”

The BRS leader also warned that police will be made accountable for their actions. “The names of police personnel involved in these attacks on students are being recorded. They will be made accountable for their actions when the BRS returns to power,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress for “cancelling” the welfare schemes and for failing to fulfil the promises made to the people.

Asks Bandi to bring powerloom cluster to Sircilla

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take the responsibility of bringing a mega powerloom cluster to Sircilla and to ensure that sufficient funds are allocated in the Union Budget for the Sircilla textile industry. In an open letter to the Union minister, the BRS leader said that the Centre has been neglecting Telangana for the last 10 years. “In the past, we made several representations seeking establishment of powerloom cluster. But the Centre failed to respond. Now, you have secured a ministerial post and its time for you to serve the Sircilla weavers,” he said and urged Sanjay to convince the Union government to announce a mega powerloom cluster for Sircilla.