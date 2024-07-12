Telangana HC orders police to respond to allegations of bias against majority community

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the state police department to submit its response within two weeks on allegations of prejudice against the majority community.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Chintapandu Mahesh and another resident of Bhainsa town, who accused Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila of exacerbating communal tensions and promoting polarisation. The petitioners also expressed concerns of an exodus of the majority community from Bhainsa town, drawing a parallel to the displacement of Kashmiri pandits.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, alleged on behalf of the petitioners that the local authorities were biased in their actions aimed at appeasing minority communities. He cited the refusal to accord permission to exhibit films such as “The Kashmir Files” and “The Kerala Story” in local cinema halls.

Ravichander also alleged police misconduct, including delayed filing of FIRirs and the practice of registering multiple FIRirs on the same facts when it involves individuals from the majority community. The petitioners argued that these actions reflect a broader pattern of discriminatory practices by the police. Following the arguments, Justice Reddy instructed the government to respond to the allegations within the next two weeks.