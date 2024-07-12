Telangana: Journalists demand action against inspector for manhandling reporter

HYDERABAD: A group of journalists met the newly appointed Telangana DGP, Jitender, on Thursday and requested him to consider departmental action against the inspector who had purportedly manhandled a reporter while he was covering a protest at Osmania University.

The delegation of journalists informed the DGP that OU inspector Rajender had grabbed a Telugu TV news channel reporter, Sri Charan, by the collar and made him sit in a patrol car even as the reporter claimed that he was merely doing his job by covering the protest against the DSC exam notification. The police then detained Sri Charan and took him to the police station while also asking the videographers to turn off the cameras.

AISF condemns police action at OU campus

Members of the All India Student Federation (AISF) condemned the police action at the Osmania University campus on Wednesday in which a journalist and protesters were detained.

The cops detained District Selection Committee (DSC) exam aspirants who were protesting at the OU campus demanding the postponement of a mega notification to allow time for preparation. The examination is scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5.

The AISF demanded strict action against the police officials responsible for detaining the aspirants.

The student union members said the Congress government had assured employment to the unemployed during the elections and demanded that the government fulfil its promise now.

The AISF further said the OU had become a police concentration camp with around 300 cops breaking into hostels, classrooms and libraries, detaining them and physically attacking them.