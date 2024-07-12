Telangana man hacks wife’s parents over objection to marriage

WARANGAL: A man allegedly murdered his wife’s parents on Thursday morning in Chintala tanda, Warangal district, after they restrained her from returning to him.

The accused, M Nagaraju, hails from Gundenga village in Gudur mandal, Mahabubabad district, and works as an auto driver in Hanamkonda city. The victims’ were identified as B Srinivas (40) and his wife Suguna (35). The injured were identified as B Deepika, wife of the accused and her brother Madan Lal.

According to sources, the accused fell in love with Deepika, while she was studying in Hanamkonda. Despite parental opposition, Nagaraju and Deepika eloped and married in October 2023.

Recently, when Deepika returned home and revealed she was pregnant, her parents took her for an abortion.

Learning that Deepika’s parents were not accepting their marriage and were preventing her from returning to him, Nagaraju attacked and killed Srinivas and Suguna with a sickle early Thursday. Hearing the commotion, Deepika and her brother Madan Lal started shouting for help. Nagaraju then attacked them with the sickle, injuring both. Local residents rushed to the scene and Nagaraju fled the scene.

Chennaraopet police were immediately informed and arrived with the forensic team. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Hanamkonda.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Chennaraopet Sub-Inspector(SI) G Arun stated that a case has been registered and the bodies were shifted to Narsampet Government Hospital for postmortem.

Tension prevailed at the hospital as the victims’ relatives staged a protest demanding stern action against the accused. After assurances from police officials, the protest in Narsampet Town was called off by the victims’ relatives.