Three arrested with six kg of ganja in Telangana's Dharmapuri

JAGTIAL: Dharmapuri police arrested three ganja peddlers at the local bus stop late on Wednesday. The cops seized approximately 6.03 kg of the banned drug, three mobile phones and Rs 3,500 in cash.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Nayak from Odisha, Gujjala Purushotham from Andhra Pradesh and Durgam Ramu, who belongs to Buddashepalli in Dharmapuri mandal. However, two others, Sunkari Ajay and Durgam Sanjay, are absconding, the police said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, SP Ashok Kumar said Dharmapuri Circle Inspector P Uday Kumar and his staff rushed to the bus station after receiving information about the illegal operations and apprehended the trio.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes, he said, adding that Dinesh admitted to procuring ganja from Odisha, while Purushotham acted as a mediator working on a commission basis.

Ramu was responsible for selling the ganja locally, the SP said.

Ashok stated that a case had been registered against the three arrested persons and two absconding ones under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He pointed out that Dinesh and Purshotham had previous involvement in NDPS cases. Additionally, Dinesh had also been implicated in a POCSO case under Seshkhal police station limits in Odisha, the SP said.