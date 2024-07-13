AICC fact-finding panel concludes two-day visit to Telangana

HYDERABAD : The popular Telugu adage Aatma stuti, Paraninda (self-praise and abuse of others) sums up the tete-a-tete the Congress Assembly and LS contestants — both winners and losers — had with the AICC-appointed fact-finding committee, which is probing into party’s “poor performance” in the Lok Sabha elections. While Aatma stuti is by those who performed well, Paraninda is obviously by those who didn’t perform well.

The fact-finding committee, headed by the former deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha PJ Kurien, concluded its two-day visit to Hyderabad after meeting the party’s contestants in the Assembly elections on Friday. Earlier in the day, Kurien left for his native place in Kerala following news of a bereavement in his family.

During its two-day tour, the committee, which also comprises Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh, consulted the party’s Lok Sabha candidates on the first day and Assembly contested candidates on the second day.

While the party was trying to find out the reasons for its underperformance in the Lok Sabha elections, some leaders told the committee that they had performed better in the Lok Sabha elections than in the Assembly polls.

Incidentally, most of the deponents told the committee that the BRS had transferred its votes to BJP, which was the main reason for the decrease in the Congress tally of Lok Sabha seats, and the increase in BJP’s.

In the constituencies where Congress secured a majority, the committee inquired how it was possible. “The antipathy against BRS has favoured the Congress,” Kodada MLA N Padmavati Reddy informed the committee.

Speaking to the media, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that there was a word-of-mouth campaign in favour of the BJP before he was appointed in-charge for the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency. He said that after his appointment, he ensured the party’s victories with two lakh votes majority.

Malreddy’s demand

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy told the committee that Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts constitute about 43% population and yet there was no representation for them in the state Cabinet.

He urged the party’s high command through the committee that he should be considered for a berth in the Cabinet.

BJP-MIM secret pact hit Cong prospects: Feroz tells panel

It is learnt that Feroz Khan told the committee that the secret alliance the BJP had with the AIMIM has led to the defeat of Congress in Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella, Mahbubnagar and Medak. Feroz Khan was denied the ticket to contest from Hyderabad LS segment against AIMIM chief Asadduddin Owaisi. He told the committee that he would have defeated Owaisi, had he been fielded as the Congress candidate.