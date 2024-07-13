BJP aims to expose ‘corrupt practices’ of Congress & BRS, eyes No.1 spot in Telangana, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

HYDERABAD : Senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that they have a 1,500-day plan to make BJP the No 1 party in Telangana.

Pradhan was addressing the saffron party’s state executive committee meeting, its first since the Lok Sabha elections, here on Friday.

The meeting mainly focussed on turning the BJP into an alternative force in the state, pushing the main Opposition BRS to the third position. Accordingly, the BJP meet adopted a political resolution to expose the 15 failures of the seven-month old Congress government in the state.

Pradhan alleged that the Telangana Congress was “behaving like an anti-Hindu party”.

He called upon the cadre to expose the corrupt practices of both the BRS and Congress and make the BJP as the No. 1 party in the state.

“Party cadre should work in all villages. If you work hard, there is every chance of an ordinary worker of BJP becoming the next CM of Telangana,” he said.

Stating that the saffron party improved its vote share to 35 per cent in Lok Sabha polls from 14 per cent in Assembly elections in Telangana, he said: “A new era has began for the BJP in south India. The BJP silenced the critics who used to claim that it is limited only to north India. We even opened our account in Kerala by securing a Lok Sabha seat and also improved our vote share in Tamil Nadu.”

‘BRS destroyed TG’

Pradhan clarified that the NDA government has no intention to change the Constitution and asserted that it would continue with the existing system of reservations.

He alleged that the BRS destroyed Telangana during its 10-year rule. Stating that the his party provided much-needed support for development of the state, he said: “The BJP is committed to developing Telangana.”

In his remarks, BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP stood first in 46 Assembly segments and second in another 44 constituencies.

“By supporting our party, people indicated that the BJP is the only alternative (to the ruling party) in the state,” he said and alleged that the Congress won the Assembly elections only because of its false assurances.

“The Congress government failed to implement most its assurances,” he said and wondered “what happened to its youth and women declarations”.

Alleging that the Congress was encouraging defections just like the BRS when it was in power, Kishan blamed the state Congress for ignoring the policy of Rahul Gandhi on defections.

“The state Congress is collecting RG tax, R tax, UK tax and BV tax in the state and sending it to Delhi,” he said.

Kishan, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the BJP would register “unexpected” victories in the ensuing elections to local bodies in the state.

Political resolution

The political resolution adopted by the BJP demanded immediate implementation of crop loan waiver, disbursement of Rythu Bharosa benefits, dole to unemployed youth and others. The resolution also found fault with the Congress government for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

The resolution touched upon Indiramma houses, Dharani, alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram, sheep scam and phone tapping. The meeting demanded implementation of fee reimbursement.

Thus they spake

Can Rahul Gandhi, who is alleging that unemployment is spreading like a disease in BJP-ruled states, visit Osmania University? The Congress is in power here. Let Rahul Gandhi come and meet the unemployed youth in OU -Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home

The seven-month-old Congress government in the state lost the confidence of people of all sections. Except free travel for women in RTC buses, the Congress failed to implement its assurances -Eatala Rajender, Malkajgiri MP

All cadre and leaders should work hard to ensure victory in majority of seats in the local body elections -DK Aruna, BJP vice-president