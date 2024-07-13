BJP, BRS behind no-trust move against municipal vice chief: Congress

ADILABAD : Accusing senior leaders of interfering in politics at the municipal level, DCCB chairman Addi Bhojareddy on Friday alleged that the BRS and BJP are actively involved in the no-confidence motion against Adilabad municipal vice chairman Zaheer Ramzani of the Congress.

Speaking at Kandi Srinivasa Reddy’s camp office Praja Seva Bhavan, Bhojareddy said that BRS district president and former minister Jogu Ramanna and Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar were interfering in the municipal politics.

Bhojareddy said that Payal Shankar, during his tenure as BJP district president, assisted BRS former minister Jogu Ramanna in securing seats for his son Jogu Premender. He said that for the past 30 years, Jogu Ramanna and Payal Shankar have been supporting one another, regardless of party affiliations.

He also alleged that both leaders collaborate on various matters, including land and real estate ventures. This cooperation was evident in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Bhojareddy claimed.

He questioned if Payal Shankar would deny his comments about the two leaders working together to remove the vice-chairman in the municipalities. He challenged them to withdraw their councillors from the no-confidence motion if they are not supporting it and also come clean before the public.