CREDAI to host three property shows across Hyderabad in August

HYDERABAD : The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the apex body of private real estate developers in the country, will host three property shows across Hyderabad with the theme #CREDAIbility from August 2, 9 and 23.

The shows have been designed to provide home buyers with a holistic view of the city’s real estate landscape, featuring meticulously selected properties from renowned developers.

The property show would exclusively feature RERA-registered projects from CREDAI member developers, ensuring transparency and credibility for buyers where visitors can explore a wide array of apartment complexes, villas, plots, and commercial spaces across Hyderabad’s dynamic landscape.

Hyderabad boasts over 884 development projects certified as green buildings by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a majority of which are projects of CREDAI members.

According to recent data, Hyderabad witnessed a surge of 12.5% in property registrations within the metropolitan limits between December 2023 and June 2024 and the city also recorded 2.18 lakh registrations within the HMDA limits during the same period, an uptick from 1.94 lakh registrations in the corresponding timeframe last year.

V Rajashekhar Reddy, president of CREDAI, Hyderabad, said that the city’s remarkable attributes have earned it the distinction of being recognized as the fourth fastest growing city in the world by the Knight Frank India-CII Report (2024) and a prime destination for economic opportunities according to the World Bank Group Doing Business Report (2020). Hyderabad also stands among the top 10 global ecosystems as per the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (2022), making it a truly global city with futuristic infrastructure.

Hyderabad is also rated among the top three markets for luxury homes in India, according to the CBRE Report (2024). Additionally, registrations for open plots have seen a modest rise of 7%.

In Q2 2024, 25% of real estate projects in Hyderabad were green-certified, showcasing the city’s leadership in eco-friendly development.

The city was also recognised as No. 1 in the City Nature Challenge (2024) for the focus on sustainable growth and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) acknowledged Hyderabad’s efforts towards sustainable living.