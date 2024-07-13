Fight for survival gets tougher for battle-weary K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD : BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is now facing one of the toughest battles of his political career as legislators are leaving his party in droves.

Even as another MLA departed from the BRS on Thursday, speculations were rife about BRS Rajya Sabha members joining the BJP. If this happens, it would leave the BRS without representation in either House of Parliament.

Adding to KCR’s troubles, the investigations into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh are continuing.

As of now, eight BRS MLAs and an equal number of MLCs have joined the Congress, with more legislators expected to follow.

In fact, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has claimed that only three to four MLAs are likely to remain with the BRS, with the rest joining the Congress soon.

Corruption allegations

Nagender even alleged massive corruption by leaders associated with BRS working president KT Rama Rao and demanded an inquiry.

If this demand is accepted, it would bring more trouble for KCR and his family.

The arrest of BRS MLC and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam has also put pressure on the family of the former chief minister.

Kavitha has been in jail since March and exodus of party leaders too started during that time. KCR, as well as Rama Rao and Harish Rao, are occupied with attempts to get bail for Kavitha on one hand and trying to stop the exodus of leaders on the other.

Rama Rao and Harish Rao are reportedly consulting senior lawyers in Delhi daily to secure bail for Kavitha.

Last week, the duo spent several days in Delhi, raising hopes among party members that Kavitha might be granted bail by the end of the month.

Future uncertain

Nagender’s claims about the merger of the BRS Legislative Party with the Congress have created uncertainty among the remaining MLAs in the BRS and are testing their loyalty.

It may be mentioned here that senior leaders like Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sudheer Reddy were instrumental in the 2018 merger of Congress Legislative Party into the BRS.

According to sources, BRS MLAs have rejected suggestions to join the BJP, seeing no advantage in aligning with another Opposition party. Instead, they prefer joining the Congress in the hope that the ruling party releases funds for development of their constituencies.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that second-rung BRS leaders are also considering a return to the Congress seeking political survival.

While the party leadership struggles with defections and legal pressures, the internal discussions in the party are on how to tackle upcoming local elections with a demoralised cadre.