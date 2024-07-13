Man from Telangana sells 18-day-old daughter for Rs 1.5L, held

HYDERABAD: A man was arrested by Bandlaguda police on Friday for selling his 18-day-old girl for Rs 1.5 lakh to a childless middle-aged couple from Karnataka. The buyers and intermediary were also taken into custody. After the mother filed a complaint, the baby was rescued and reunited with her within 24 hours.

Around four days ago, Asif (38), a daily-wage labourer in Bandlaguda, sold his newborn to Minal Saad (45) as he was reportedly unable to manage his family’s finances. “Asif took up the offer to sell the baby and threatened his wife, Asma Begum, to not tell anyone,” police told TNIE. “The couple have an eight-year-old son and Asif was ready to sell the baby girl,” a senior officer said.

Saad and his wife, who live near Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, were upset over not having a child. Saad’s relative, Pasha, suggested they procure a baby through illegal means and recommended he get in touch with Chand Sultana, a mediator in Abdullapurmet. “Asif was then contacted by the mediator to sell his baby for the said price,” police said. Four days after the deal, on Thursday, Asma, who was threatened by Asif to keep it a secret, filed a complaint.

The Bandlaguda police registered a case under Sections 81 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and other sections on charges of kidnapping and sale/procurement of a child. The police then formed a team and went to Karnataka to rescue the baby.

Cops reunited Asma with her daughter and arrested the four accused — Asif, Saad, Pasha and Chand Sultana. “The mediator is not involved in any previous case but further investigation is in progress,” police added.