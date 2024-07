KARIMNAGAR : A recent memo issued by the Endowments department asking priests of 13 temples in Telangana including Vemulawada, Bhadrachalam, Yadagirigutta, Komuravelli, Keesaragutta and Kondagattu to give their options for transfers has led to a controversy. Temple employees said this is the first time that the department has proposed to transfer priests.

Based on the Endowments memo, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam, Vemulawada issued a circular stating that “all employees of the Devasthanam (other than Class-IV) are directed to fill out and submit the enclosed option form accurately in this office by July 17, 2024”. Priests in Bhadrachalam Ramalayam told TNIE that they had already given their options for transfers.

Vemulawada Anuvamshika Archaka Samakhya president Pratapa Rama Krishna told TNIE that it was the first time that the priests have been asked to give their options for transfers. He noted that since rituals vary from one temple to another, transferring priests was not a wise decision and said that as per Section 142 of the Endowments Act, the government should not intervene in the rituals (vaidika prakriya) of the temples. If there were any shortcomings in the performance of rituals of a particular temple, then the department can take action against a priest, he pointed out.

‘Hereditary archakas should not be transferred’

The GORT 243 issued on July 9 by Revenue Principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer mentions transfer of employees of Hindu religious institutions in consultation with unions/associations. Both the Endowments memo and GORT have used the phrase ‘all employees’ and did not specifically mention priests. TNIE tried to contact Ramaiyer, but she was not reachable.

Priests also recalled that there were Supreme Court judgments not to transfer hereditary archakas. For instance, the traditions and sevas in a Vishnu temple would differ from those in a Siva temple, they pointed out.

Pratapa Ramakrishna said that Vemulawada was a ‘Hari-Hara Kshetra, where maha abhishekam would be performed to Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy and Ananta Padmanabha Swamy on Punarvasu and Revathi stars with panchopanishat. This type of ‘syllabus’ was not available anywhere and if priests of other temples were transferred to Vemulwada, then they would face problems, he added.

“The hereditary priests in Vemulawada temple have been performing various sevas for the last 100 years. Others cannot perform sevas as per the prescribed texts,” he added.