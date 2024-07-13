Tenders floated for construction of Telangana Square

HYDERABAD : Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) has floated a tender on Friday for the construction of Telangana Square (T-Square) at Knowledge City, Raidurg, to modeled after Times Square in New York.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP) by TGIIC, T-Square aims to become an architectural marvel and an iconic place. The intersection will be built as a multi-functional park-like plaza on the lines of a tourist destination with vibrant urban spaces, an entertainment hub, a collaboration zone, and a commercial intersection.

The “T-Square ‘’ is envisioned as a communication hub where people can unwind from the daily work routine.

The open plaza will accommodate various events, from impromptu concerts to organised events. It will also be constructed as an environmentally friendly place to function as a green and micro-urban lung for the neighbourhood.

TGIIC highlighted the necessity for a recreational hub in Hyderabad, despite the city’s continuous infrastructural advancements like robust transportation and IT hubs. However amenities still fall short of meeting the expectations of the middle class, particularly the tech-savvy and modern youth.

Consulting services have been outlined by TGIIC for the landmark’s development, with objectives including the creation of a concept plan, proposing optimal project structures, and assisting in the selection of private developers through the bidding process. The deadline for bid submissions is August 8.