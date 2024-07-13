Traffic Marshals hit Cyberabad roads to help smoothen flow of vehicles

HYDERABAD : Cyberabad traffic police, in coordination with the Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday launched the ‘Traffic Marshal’ initiative.

Traffic marshals are hired by IT companies but trained and deployed by the police to regulate traffic at key junctions. “It’s a unique initiative by the IT Industry, a first in the country,” said Rajesh Balaraju, Traffic Forum leader designate, SCSC.

As of now, 83 traffic marshals have been recruited but the number is likely to reach 500 with the support of IT companies, Balaraju said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty urged all companies to join hands in making traffic flow smooth.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis said that as traffic marshals are full-time dedicated to regulating traffic, the traffic police would be able to focus on enforcing rules.

“These traffic marshals have been provided a different set of uniforms with the Traffic Marshal logo printed on their uniform and a different cap,” he said and added that they will work during peak traffic hours between 8 am and 11.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

While Raheja Mindspace has contributed in hiring 30 traffic marshals, other IT companies have committed to deploy marshalls in the coming months.