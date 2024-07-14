Asaduddin Owaisi accuses centre of empowering J&K LG as 'Super CM' to sideline elected government

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that the Home Ministry amended the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 giving more powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as it is aware that the BJP would not be able to form a government if elections were held.

He said that the NDA government aims to render the state government powerless, with no influence over bureaucratic postings or security matters.

Owaisi, in a post on X, claimed that the LG would function as the “Super CM” of the Union Territory. He argued that the amendments encroach upon the authority of an elected government as outlined in the J&K Reorganisation Act. “These are not normal amendments. They encroach upon the subjects vested with an elected government under J&K Reorganisation. JKAS officers could be posted as administrative secretaries only by the LG. The LG will be the Super CM,” Owaisi said.

He added: “Aware that after elections, if they are held, the BJP will not be able to form a government, almost all powers have been ‘gifted’ to LG. The elected government will be a lame duck and will have no say in postings, security, etc. It will be much like Puducherry.”