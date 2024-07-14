Asaduddin Owaisi accuses centre of empowering J&K LG as 'Super CM' to sideline elected government

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that the Home Ministry amended the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 giving more powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as it is aware that the BJP would not be able to form a government if elections were held.
He said that the NDA government aims to render the state government powerless, with no influence over bureaucratic postings or security matters.
Owaisi, in a post on X, claimed that the LG would function as the “Super CM” of the Union Territory. He argued that the amendments encroach upon the authority of an elected government as outlined in the J&K Reorganisation Act. “These are not normal amendments. They encroach upon the subjects vested with an elected government under J&K Reorganisation. JKAS officers could be posted as administrative secretaries only by the LG. The LG will be the Super CM,” Owaisi said.
He added: “Aware that after elections, if they are held, the BJP will not be able to form a government, almost all powers have been ‘gifted’ to LG. The elected government will be a lame duck and will have no say in postings, security, etc. It will be much like Puducherry.”
The MHA notified the amendments on Friday, as per which, the Transaction of Business Rules will grant the LG more authority over matters related to police, public order, and the All India Service (AIS). Proposals regarding the appointment of an advocate general, law officers, the granting or refusal of prosecution sanctions, and the filing of appeals will now require the LG’s approval.
Meanwhile, Owaisi met AIMIM Maharashtra unit president Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel and district workers in Aurangabad on Saturday.
The discussions focused on the expansion and strengthening of the party in Maharashtra for the upcoming polls.
Addressing the media later, Owaisi said that while OBC candidates won the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, no Muslim candidate succeeded, despite the community’s significant presence in the state. “We claim that Indian democracy is the representative form of democracy. If no candidate from a particular community has won the elections, then people have to think in this regard. The representation of upper caste and OBC MPs is equal in Parliament for the first time... When Muslims are giving votes to everyone, then why are our candidates not winning?” he asked.