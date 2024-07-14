CM Revanth Reddy emphasises moral values, sports to tackle social issues in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to eradicate drugs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that inculcating good morals, also in educational institutions, will help one face all kinds of problems. “I am taking this opportunity to instruct the police department to establish a system of battling drugs in all Inter and degree colleges, on the lines of Kerala,” Revanth told the gathering at a “Student Voluntary Policing Programme” at JNTU, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The chief minister made it clear that his government was unrelenting in its war on drugs. “There is a need to focus seriously on eradication of drugs,” he added. If a system is put in place to provide information to the police, Telangana can be made a drug-free state, Revanth said. He recalled that Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau has been set up by the government to control drugs.

The chief minister opined that technology has in some ways increased problems in society. “Keeping children away from mobile phones can prevent many problems. The reason for the mental weakness of children is that the family system is broken— joint family helps children become mentally strong. Children should be mentally strong. For this, children need to be taught social and community policing,” he said.

Stating that the state government has decided to promote sports, the chief minister announced that the government was mulling setting up a stadium in every Assembly constituency to encourage sportspersons. “I have reached this level because of focusing on public issues. Don’t run away from problems, stand up and fight them,” the chief minister said.