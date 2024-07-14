Jagtial resident missing in Saudi Arabia, family seeks government intervention

JAGTIAL: Kothapally Ganga Reddy, a resident of Rechipally in Sarangapur mandal, has been reported missing in Saudi Arabia. Ganga Reddy, who is said to be suffering from a mental disorder, was last seen on a video call with his wife, Jamuna, on July 3.

Jamuna has appealed to the government to help trace her husband.

Ganga Reddy left for Saudi Arabia about a year ago in search of employment. Jamuna said she received a phone call from his company a few months later, informing her that Ganga Reddy had developed a mental disorder and had caused damage to a car. According to the company, he was admitted to a mental hospital.

Jamuna said that during their last video call, Ganga Reddy attempted to slit his throat, claiming the company was not allowing him to return and was imposing false charges against him. He reportedly tried to take his own life as he was fearing for his safety.

Since July 3, there has been no contact from the company or Ganga Reddy, she said.

Jamuna has sought the help of the government through TPCC NRI Cell convener Shaik Chand Pasha to locate her husband and ensure his safe return to India. Chand Pasha informed the Indian Embassy about the situation.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said Ganga Reddy may be in a jail in Saudi Arabia.