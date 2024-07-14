Telangana CM announces statutory job calendar, engineering education reforms

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that his government will soon unveil the promised job calendar and give it statutory status.

“We are going to release the job calendar soon. Every year by March 31, we will collect details of vacant posts in all departments. The job calendar will be released by June 2, and all posts will be filled by December 9, every year. The government will give statutory status to the job calendar, similar to the UPSC,” he said. Revanth also said that the Public Service Commission should not serve as a political rehabilitation centre.

The chief minister participated in an interaction programme with representatives of private engineering colleges on “Quality Engineering Education” at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. Addressing the gathering, he made it clear that the government will not adopt a 1:100 ratio for Group-1 exams. “The government conducted Group-1 prelims exams without any lapse. We adopted the previous government’s decision to call in a 1:50 ratio for mains. If it changes to 1:100, the courts will intervene and may stay the exams. The government has no problem making it 1:100, but the courts will not accept (such a decision). All arrangements have been made to hold the mains exam in a 1:50 ratio,” Revanth said

Referring to demands to postpone the DSC exam, he argued that aspirants have been preparing for two years. “If the government postpones the exam, what new will they study? Some political forces and coaching centres are demanding a postponement for their own benefit. A coaching centre owner, who earns Rs 100 crore from coaching, went on a hunger strike demanding postponement,” he said.