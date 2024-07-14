Telangana CM announces statutory job calendar, engineering education reforms

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that his government will soon unveil the promised job calendar and give it statutory status.
“We are going to release the job calendar soon. Every year by March 31, we will collect details of vacant posts in all departments. The job calendar will be released by June 2, and all posts will be filled by December 9, every year. The government will give statutory status to the job calendar, similar to the UPSC,” he said. Revanth also said that the Public Service Commission should not serve as a political rehabilitation centre.
The chief minister participated in an interaction programme with representatives of private engineering colleges on “Quality Engineering Education” at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. Addressing the gathering, he made it clear that the government will not adopt a 1:100 ratio for Group-1 exams. “The government conducted Group-1 prelims exams without any lapse. We adopted the previous government’s decision to call in a 1:50 ratio for mains. If it changes to 1:100, the courts will intervene and may stay the exams. The government has no problem making it 1:100, but the courts will not accept (such a decision). All arrangements have been made to hold the mains exam in a 1:50 ratio,” Revanth said
Referring to demands to postpone the DSC exam, he argued that aspirants have been preparing for two years. “If the government postpones the exam, what new will they study? Some political forces and coaching centres are demanding a postponement for their own benefit. A coaching centre owner, who earns Rs 100 crore from coaching, went on a hunger strike demanding postponement,” he said.
The chief minister assured that from this academic year, fee reimbursement funds will be released on time to engineering colleges and said he will instruct the finance department accordingly. “Engineers have created man-made wonders, but today we should discuss the plight of engineering colleges in the state. We must change the situation. Engineering colleges should not become factories producing unemployed youth. Our government will support making engineering colleges employment-creating centres,” Revanth said
Expressing concern over vacant seats in traditional courses like civil engineering, he stated that colleges must fill civil, mechanical and electrical courses mandatorily. “If not, the future of India will be in danger. The syllabus should change according to market requirements. Engineering colleges should encourage students to pursue Artificial Intelligence (AI) related courses.”
The chief minister noted that there are 60 lakh unemployed persons in the state, with 30 lakh registered with TGPSC. Despite this, people from other states are coming for employment in Telangana. He stressed the need to fill this gap and said that the government has already started the process of establishing a Skill University in the state, which will be given autonomous status. He sought support from engineering colleges for this initiative.
“Telangana should compete with the world, not just with other states,” he said. “We will make plans and policies, but the responsibility to adopt and implement them lies with the stakeholders.”