HYDERABAD: All government and private high schools in the state will soon have Prahari Clubs to curb drug menace.

The state government in a GO dated July 12 has permitted the director of school education to constitute Prahari Clubs in all high schools and offered a framework to wean away children from drug abuse and curb sale of any substances in surrounding areas of schools and child care institutions through convergent actions in a time-bound manner.

The government said that it will also adopt strategic interventions to prevent the availability of pharmaceutical drugs, substances and other forms of goods used as intoxicants by the children.

The order was issued in response to a report submitted by the commissioner of school education highlighting the increasing cobweb of drug sale and abuse in schools.

The main objective of the Prahari Clubs will be to sensitise all members of the club to be vigilant on children trafficking or taking drugs, or their involvement in activities or suspected activities of use and sale of drugs and substances in and around school premises.

The clubs will consist of a president, who will be either the head master or the principal of the school, a vice-president, either a senior teacher or child friendly teacher. The members will include two active students from class 6 to class 10 each, one representative from Parent Teacher Association and one from local police station.

The order further said that more emphasis will be on the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and will be the prime focus areas, which will work in close collaboration with the police department and NSS volunteers.

The government further said that the operational guidelines of Prahari Clubs will be issued separately and directed the director of school education to take the necessary action accordingly.