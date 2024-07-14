TGSRTC to recruit 3,035 new employees, government clears Rs 80 crore arrears

NALGONDA: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy flagged off several new buses in Nalgonda district headquarters on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said that the government has announced a 21% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), as well as clearing Rs 80 crore of the Rs 280 crore arrears. The remaining arrears will be disbursed by the month-end, he said. Moreover, the government plans to fill 3,035 vacant posts in the TGSRTC, the minister said.

He said that soon after coming to power, the government implemented free bus travel for women within 48 hours of taking charge, procured 1,000 new buses and plans to procure 1,500 more by coming Dasara.

Venkat commended Prabhakar’s efforts and highlighted the government’s initiative to provide free bus travel for women and sought support for the TGSRTC in Nalgonda.