BRS MLAs joining Congress as they want to be part of development: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Justifying some BRS MLAs’ decision to join the Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that they are shifting their loyalties to the ruling party as they want to be part of the development of Telangana.

“They are motivated by our ideology and supporting the Congress after the BRS and BJP openly threatened to bring down our government soon,” Revanth maintained.

The chief minister said that the leaders who once wrote off the Congress were now watching the erosion of their own party base. “The Congress will rule the state for next 10 years,” he asserted.

He was speaking after distributing Katamayya Safety Kits to toddy tappers in Abdullapurmet of Rangareddy district on Sunday.

He alleged that the previous BRS government pushed Telangana into a debt trap by borrowing Rs 7 lakh crore. “Now, the state government is paying Rs 7,000 crore per month towards interest on loans,” he said.

Responding to the protests

by job aspirants demanding postponement of exams, Revanth said: “The government is ready to listen to their problems. I advise them to meet ministers if they have any problems. The government will address them.”

‘TG to witness huge development soon’

The chief minister further said that the government proposed to set up universities, a medical tourism hub and industries in Rangareddy district.

“We will take the responsibility of building a magnificent city at Maheshwaram to rival New York City. The wonderful Rachakonda area, which is similar to Ooty, will be developed as a hub of film making. Rangareddy district will witness massive development soon. The government is planning to promote the district as a wonderful destination for tourists,” he said.

“Metro rail will also be extended up to Hayathnagar soon. All plans have been prepared in this regard,” he said.

Criticising former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy said that the leaders who lost elections and are taking rest in their farmhouse should know that the Outer Ring Road, international airport and Pharma City were developed during Congress rule. “The previous government developed nothing but smuggling of drugs and ganja,” he alleged.

He assured that toddy trees will be planted along roads, lakes, in government lands and near irrigation projects under Vana Mahotsawam.

He said that the Goud community supported the Congress and helped it win the elections. The government is committed to protecting the culture of the community, he said and added that the Congress is giving political opportunities to Goud leaders.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar and others were present at the meeting.