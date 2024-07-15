Eight arrested for kidnapping consultancy firm owner over unpaid salaries in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have arrested eight persons for abducting the founder of a local data and financial consultancy firm and stealing items from his residence in Nandagiri Hills. Other charges against the accused include trespassing and confinement for extortion.

According to police, the victim, Ravichandra Reddy, founder of Gigleaz Private Limited, had not paid salaries to his staff for six months. The complainant, Vakati Madhavi, Ravichandra’s mother filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police stating that financial troubles had led to the non-payment of salaries to 1,200 employees recruited through consultancies.

The angry employees and consultancies demanded salaries but the issue escalated in the early hours of Wednesday when individuals associated with these consultancies forcibly entered their residence in HUDA Colony.

During the confrontation, Ravichandra said he founded Gigleaz Pvt Ltd near IKEA, Gachibowli, and employed 1,200 personnel through consultancies for a fee. However, financial difficulties resulted in delayed salary payments. It was at this point that the consultancies and their agents became enraged and attacked them.

According to Madhavi’s statement, the accused assaulted Ravichandra and his friend Mohan and took 84 laptops, 18 mobile phones, and three passports from their residence, apart from threatening her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the cops.