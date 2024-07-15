Eight arrested for kidnapping consultancy firm owner over unpaid salaries in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have arrested eight persons for abducting the founder of a local data and financial consultancy firm and stealing items from his residence in Nandagiri Hills. Other charges against the accused include trespassing and confinement for extortion.
According to police, the victim, Ravichandra Reddy, founder of Gigleaz Private Limited, had not paid salaries to his staff for six months. The complainant, Vakati Madhavi, Ravichandra’s mother filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police stating that financial troubles had led to the non-payment of salaries to 1,200 employees recruited through consultancies.
The angry employees and consultancies demanded salaries but the issue escalated in the early hours of Wednesday when individuals associated with these consultancies forcibly entered their residence in HUDA Colony.
During the confrontation, Ravichandra said he founded Gigleaz Pvt Ltd near IKEA, Gachibowli, and employed 1,200 personnel through consultancies for a fee. However, financial difficulties resulted in delayed salary payments. It was at this point that the consultancies and their agents became enraged and attacked them.
According to Madhavi’s statement, the accused assaulted Ravichandra and his friend Mohan and took 84 laptops, 18 mobile phones, and three passports from their residence, apart from threatening her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the cops.
The accused, who abducted Ravichandra and confined him at Sunrise Hotel on Srisailam Road, were identified as Akula Jagadeesh, Shaik Azad and Karnati Mukesh while Kolagatla Gowtham, Katha Siva Shankar Reddy, Sudagani Sujith Kumar, Kamal Teja and Rakesh stole laptops and mobile phones from his residence.
Based on the complaint, the police formed teams and gathered evidence including witness statements from Madhavi, private security personnel and others. Teams also examined the crime scene and collected photographs, videos, detailed sketches and panchanamas under the supervision of the Clues team.
Interrogations and confessions from the accused led to the recovery of stolen items and further evidence tying them to the crimes. Among the seized items were 84 laptops, four cars, a bike, 18 phones, and three passports.
Jagadeesh, Azad and Mukesh were apprehended at Jagruthi Consultancy, Banjara Hills, where they confessed to abduction, assault, and theft. While the investigation is ongoing, it is also learnt that employees of Gigleaz Pvt Ltd filed a cheating complaint against Ravichandra at the Raidurgam police station.