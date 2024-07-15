Government Sanskrit college in Jagtial to get facelift soon

JAGTIAL: After decades, Sri Laxminarsimha Samskruthandhra Kalashala, known as the government Sanskrit college (night), in the temple town of Dharmapuri, is taking steps to revive its past glory.

Recently, the state government issued a Government Order allocating Rs 32 lakh annually for the college. Local MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar has also given Rs 5 lakh for the development of infrastructure.

College principal G Prabhakar said that District Collector B Satya Prasad has assured them the sanctioning of outsourcing staff for the college.

Currently, the college only has one regular post, which is the principal’s cadre post.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the college faced almost closure due to a lack of staff. With the principal’s efforts, some teaching staff volunteered to teach at the night college without compensation. Presently, admissions are open for normal degree and pre-degree courses, with 20 students enrolled for degree courses and 15 for pre-degree courses.

Opens in the evening

The college functions during evening to night hours, catering to students who pursue education after their daytime work commitments.

Established for Sanskrit and Telugu education, the college has seen over 60 students securing gold medals.

More than 100 former students of the college have obtained PhDs and are now serving as lecturers and professors in various colleges and universities.

Special classes are also conducted for higher education aspirants.