Heavy rains across Telangana, several districts put on orange alert

HYDERABAD : After more than two weeks of intermittent showers, Hyderabad saw a deluge on Sunday evening with heavy rainfall across the city.

Many districts including Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Wanaparthy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Hanamkonda also received heavy downpours.

Most part of the city — Secunderabad, Uppal, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, Balanagar, Paragthi Nagar, Nizampet, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kokapet, Gachibowli, Hitec corridor, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Golconda, Manikonda, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Nanal Nagar, Bandlaguda, Rajendranagar, Old City, Himayatnagar , Musheerabad, Koti, Abids, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Khairatabad, Chandanagar, Moosapet, Kusahiguda, Chikalguda, Jeedimetla, Marredpally, ECIL, Keesara and Neredmet — experienced heavy rains after 7 pm.

In Hyderabad, Marredpally recorded the highest rainfall at 77.5 mm, followed by Khairatabad at 76.5 mm and Musheerabad at 73 mm. The heavy downpour led to significant waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters navigating submerged roads.

Traffic gridlock across city

Traffic congestion was reported at major junctions such as Paradise, Patny, Uppal, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Tank Bund, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Mehdipatnam, Hitec City corridor, Ikea junction, Biodiversity Junction, Kondapur, Musheerabad crossroads, Nampally, Afzal Gunj, and other arterial roads and flyovers across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over West central Bay of Bengal off Coastal Andhra Pradesh has merged with another circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and Odisha. This weather system is expected to bring heavy rains and thundershowers to Telangana until July 20.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for districts like Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy for July 15, and a yellow alert is in place until July 18 for heavy rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in various parts of the state.

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad can expect intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in the evenings or nights. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to decrease, hovering around 280C and 220C respectively, with surface winds at 8-12 kmph.