Hyderabad: Woman returning from police station raped by two men

HYDERABAD: A woman who was returning home after lodging a complaint at a police station was raped by two unidentified men in a moving car late on Friday night.

According to the police, the victim had taken an auto on Friday night to reach the Alwal police station, where she lodged a complaint reportedly about domestic violence. When she wanted to return home, the auto driver offered to drop her off.

However, the driver reportedly took a longer route and picked up two men from the road. The two unidentified men then threatened her, reportedly shifted her into a car, and raped her in the moving vehicle.

Around 2.30 am on Saturday, the victim managed to escape and reach the Bollaram main road. She then dialled 100 and called the police to lodge a complaint.

A zero FIR was registered at Bollaram police station, and the case was transferred to Alwal police station.

Alwal police are investigating the case for further details.