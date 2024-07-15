KTR demands white paper on jobs; BRS provoking unemployed, says Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Even as the unemployed youth staged a protest at Ashok Nagar here on Sunday demanding postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) examination, a political slugfest erupted between the Opposition BRS and ruling Congress.

While the BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the government release a white paper on employment situation in the state, Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka claimed that the pink party was trying to provoke the unemployed youth.

While seeking a white paper on jobs created and notifications issued by the government, Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of stooping to a new low by making “insulting” comments against those who are fighting for the rights of the unemployed, including activists like Motilal and students. “As an opposition leader, Revanth Reddy participated in agitations at coaching centres in Ashok Nagar. Now, he claims that the same coaching centres are indulging in politics,” he said.

The BRS leader demanded that the government initiate measures to met the demands of the unemployed, including fulfilling the promise to the people on following a 1:100 selection ratio for Group 1 mains.

He recalled the events of October-November 2023 and alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth incited the youth against the government with reckless comments and false promises of notifications and jobs. “Now, both of them got the jobs — one is the chief minister and the other a national leader. But the unemployed in Telangana received nothing,” he said.

“Revanth Reddy who calls the students of Ashok Nagar sannasulu (useless people), should clarify if he also considers Rahul Gandhi and himself as sannasulu as they held agitations and used them for politics in the past,” Rama Rao said.

Minister Seethakkka alleged that the previous BRS government failed to fill the vacancies during its 10-year rule. “That’s why the Congress government is filling the vacancies on a war footing,” she said.

The minister said that there was no objection to the government postponing the examinations. “But if the government postpones the examinations, then legal problems will arise,” she said and added that the unemployed youth would become ineligible if they cross the age limit.

Govt has no concern for the unemployed: Harish

In an open letter to the CM, former minister T Harish Rao said that scores of DSC aspirants and unemployed youth took to streets to stage protests over their unmet demands. “It is regrettable that the government has shown no concern over the plight of the unemployed. Making provocative comments instead of empathetically addressing their issues is inappropriate for the chief minister. “Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka who held a press conference today failed to provide concrete solutions to the students and unemployed,” he alleged. “Deploying police, erecting iron fences and making preemptive arrests in areas with high student concentration, such as Osmania University, are undemocratic actions,” he said.