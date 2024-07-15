Man arrested for murdering wife over suspected infidelity in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Uppal police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife suspecting fidelity. The offence came to light only after the owner of the rented house that they were staying in noticed a foul smell coming from the residence.

According to the cops, the accused, Pradip Bola, a hotel worker, and the victim, Madhumitha Pradhan, got married in 2019. The couple initially lived in their native village in Odisha before moving to Hyderabad.

The police noted that their marriage had been full of conflicts. Pradip suspected Madhumitha of having an extramarital affair, leading to frequent quarrels and the situation escalated further after Madhumitha filed a complaint against Pradip at the Kendrapara police station, which was later settled with the intervention of village elders. However, the attempted reconciliation hardly lasted only a few days.

On July 4, a serious fight erupted when Madhumitha did not make food for Pradip, prompting him to eat from a local restaurant. She did the same on July 7 and in a fit of rage, Pradip hit Madhumitha on the head with a chapati rolling board, the police said, adding that after she fell to the ground, he strangled her with a chunni, confirming her death before placing her body in a bag and hiding it in their bathroom.

Pradip fled to Secunderabad Railway Station with their daughter, whom he abandoned on the platform. He then headed to his workplace at Somajiguda, where he continued working. The police, however, managed to trace and arrest him.

Uppal police recovered the bag containing Madhumitha’s body, the chapati rolling board used in the assault, the chunni used for strangulation and Madhumitha’s clothing. Pradip’s mobile phone was also seized as evidence.

Victim lodged plaint in Odisha earlier

Pradip suspected Madhumitha of having an extramarital affair, leading to frequent quarrels between them. Later, the victim lodged a complaint with Kendrapara cops in Odisha. It was later settled with the help of village elders. But, the attempted reconciliation lasted only a few days