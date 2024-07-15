MoS Bandi Sanjay hits at CM Revanth's remarks, asks defectors to resign and contest bypolls

KARIMNAGAR : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders of the ruling Congress to ask the turncoat MLAs to resign and seek people’s manadate.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said, “The Congress leaders are claiming that MLAs are joining the ruling party because they are impressed by the development that the state is witnessing now. If you really think so, ask the newly inducted leaders to resign as MLAs. Let them contest in the byelections and seek people’s mandate.”

Rules out merger possibility

Referring to the speculation that the BRS is likely to be merged with the BJP, he said: “This is a big drama that is being enacted by the BRS and Congress. They are spreading false rumours. The BJP workers will never forget the harassment meted out to them by the BRS when it was in power.”

Responding to another speculation that former minister T Harish Rao would join the BJP, he said: “If Harish Rao wants to join the BJP, he has to first resign as an MLA before joining our party. The BRS has failed to stem the exodus of its leaders to other parties, its leaders are spreading false propaganda.”

The Karimnagar MP demanded that the chief minister immediately release funds for students’ fee reimbursement.

To work with Ponnam

Earlier in the day, Sanjay said that he would work in coordination with Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar and local MLA Gangula Kamalakar to ensure that Karimnagar witnessed more development in the coming days.

The members of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, cutting across party lines, including city Mayor Y Sunil Rao, felicitated Sanjay, praising him for his efforts in convincing the Centre to extend the Smart City Mission for Karimnagar by nine months.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said that he will do his best to bring more central funds for the development of the city as well as his LS segement.

The event sparked rumours that the mayor and other BRS corporators may join the BJP.

When asked to respond, Sunil Rao neither denied nor confirmed the reports. “Anything can happen in politics. But today we met Sanjay to talk about the Smart City project,” he said.

Union min lavishes praise on Harish

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay lavished praise on BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao. “Harish Rao is a good politician and there is no doubt about that.

I am stating this openly. He actively participated in the Telangana movement. He has a good reputation among the people,” he said. “Even if Harish Rao joins the BJP, he has resign and contest the elections. If he contests elections (as a BJP candiddate), he can easily succeed, given his good image among the public,” he added.