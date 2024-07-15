Yadadri temple development stalled as YTDA goes inactive under new government

NALGONDA : The Yadadri Temple Development Authority, established during the previous BRS regime, appears to have become inactive under the Congress government. This has resulted in various developmental projects planned for Yadadri coming to a halt.

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao initiated the construction of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, aiming to model it after the Tirupati temple. Construction began in 2016 and was completed in 2022, involving works costing around Rs 1,000 crore.

The YTDA, chaired by the former CM with ex-IAS officer K Kishan Rao as the vice chair, oversaw temple development and regularly reviewed progress. However, after completing temple-related developments, the YTDA handed over responsibilities to the Endowments department, ceasing further actions.

Despite speculation that Kishan Rao would be replaced under the new government, no changes occurred. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is yet to review the Yadadri temple’s development, causing a standstill in many projects and inconveniences for devotees.

Notably, construction of 490 cottages near the temple, funded by donations amounting to Rs 14 crore, has come to a halt.

Speaking to TNIE, the YTDA vice-chairman stated that he is hopeful that the chief minister will soon review the temple’s development efforts.

The pending projects include the construction of Brundavanam Park near Basvapur Reservoir, Sangeet Mandapam, Kalyana Mandapam for regular ceremonies, Nithyannanda Satram for devotees and arrangements for Swami’s Teppotsavam.

Following the change in government, reviews and funding allocations by YTDA have not taken place, resulting in a backlog of bills amounting to about Rs 200 crore.

Pending gold covering for gopuram

Regarding the gold covering of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple’s gopuram, while donations including 10 kg of gold and Rs 21 crore in cash were made during the previous government, covering work for the required 97 kg of gold has not commenced.