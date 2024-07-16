5 peddlers on net, thirteen suspected cocaine consumers, including a celebrity's brother Aman Preet Singh

HYDERABAD : In a joint operation by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the Cyberabad police on Monday, five persons, including two foreign nationals, were apprehended for possession of 199 grams of cocaine. The operation targeted a drug syndicate believed to be operating on an international scale.

The main suspect, Divine Ebuka Suzee, identified as the kingpin, and drugs supplier Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna, are at large. The police announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Thirteen suspected consumers have also been identified, including Aman Preet Singh, reportedly the brother of a top Tollywood actress. Rajendranagar DCP Ch Srinivasa Rao stated, “We conducted a urine test and five of them tested positive for cocaine. They have been taken into custody and appropriate legal action will follow.”

The operation was part of TGANB’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking. Acting on credible information, police raided an apartment in Hydershakote on Monday, leading to the arrests.

To provide information on the absconding suspects, one can call Ph No. 8712671111 or email tsnabho-hyd@tspolice.gov.in.

Peddlers earned lakhs in months

TGANB, in coordination with DRI and Customs officials, crosschecked lists of previous offenders and noticed frequent travel to Hyderabad by Onuoha Blessing, previously arrested in a 2019 NDPS case.

The DCP said that Blessing, an aide to Ebuka, travelled from Nigeria to Delhi and then to Hyderabad to distribute drugs. She made over 20 trips to Hyderabad, often using a fake identity and a passport from the Republic of Guinea-Bissau under the name “Joana Gomes.”

Another Nigerian national, Azeez Noheem Adeshola, arrested during the raid, came to India in 2014 on a student visa and was later convicted in a cheating case. Post-bail, he turned to drug peddling. Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham allegedly received Rs 13.24 lakh through money transfers and other channels, indicating he distributed about 2.6 kg of cocaine in the past seven months.