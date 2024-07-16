Babus offering crores to avoid cases for graft during BRS rule: TPCC Yaskhi

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud on Monday claimed that several top bureaucrats who had worked in key positions in the previous administration were now approaching Congress leaders offering tens of crores to not file cases against them in connection with corruption that allegedly took place during the BRS regime.

“When officials can afford to offer crores to cases, I wonder how much money did former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his ministers make in the last 10 years,” he said.

When TNIE asked whether he brought this to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi clarified that the officials didn’t approach him but his colleagues in the party. “I could have brought this to the notice of the chief minister if they contacted me and demanded action against them,” Madhu Yaskhi said.

A contender for the TPCC chief post, he told media persons during an informal chit-chat at the Gandhi Bhavan that he has served the Congress sincerely even when the party was not in power and hoped that he is picked for the post.

The former MP dismissed reports that the high command discussed posts in the Telangana Congress, but said that a brief discussion on Cabinet expansion did take place.