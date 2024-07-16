Farmers demand ceiling on Rythu Bharosa; Bhatti says will consider it

HANAMKONDA : Several farmers on Monday appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and not to landlords and real estate developers owning uncultivated land. Hundreds of farmers from erstwhile Warangal district participated in a workshop on Rythu Bharosa at the Hanamkonda collectorate. Tenant farmers urged the government to extend the scheme benefit to them as well.

Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the Cabinet Sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Konda Surekha, Seethakka and Thummala Nageswara Rao, participated in the workshop.

V Rajini Kiran Reddy, a farmer from Kothapally village in Kazipet mandal, said that the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance should be provided only to those owning 5–10 acres. “We appeal to the state government to conduct a survey on cultivated and uncultivated land to identify whether genuine farmers are getting the assistance,” he said.

Another farmer, N Sudarshan Reddy, from Lingala Ghanpur mandal of Jangaon district, suggested division of farmers into landlords, marginal, small and tenant farmers to determine who are eligible for the Rythu Bharosa scheme. “We demand that the state government stop giving Rythu Bharosa aid to landlords and not to repeat the previous BRS government’s failure in implementing the scheme,” he said and added that an action plan should be prepared to provide crop damage compensation to farmers within a time frame.

M Sandeep, a graduate farmer from Bachannapet mandal of Jangaon district, said that the state government should also extend the Rythu Bharosa aid to tenant farmers. He requested the government to encourage youngsters by providing a subsidy on purchase of farm equipment, seeds and fertilizers. He was of the opinion that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) should integrated with the farm sector to help farmers.

Reacting to the suggestions of farmers, Vikramarka said: “We are collecting opinions, suggestions, and appeals from farmers during Rythu Bharosa workshops. The state government will take them into consideration and discuss in the Assembly and prepare guidelines on implementation of Rythu Bharosa. At the same time, we will also discuss with all parties and take their opinion,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.