Reply in four weeks or forfeit right, Krishna tribunal to Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD : Taking serious note of Andhra Pradesh not filing its counter, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Monday said: “In case AP fails to file their reply to the Statement of Case of the State of Telangana, they will forfeit their right to file it in future and the Tribunal may proceed further with the case.”

The Tribunal, dealing with Krishna water-sharing disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wanted AP to file the counter in the next four weeks. The AP advocates said they could not file the counter due to the Assembly elections and it was not possible for them to prepare a reply to the Statement of Case. Later, the AP advocate general resigned with the change of state government as well as the then advocate on record.

“We, however, fail to appreciate the reasons as indicated in the application as, in our view, there was still enough time to prepare the reply and file the same. Lastly, by order dated May 15, four weeks’ time was allowed for both parties to file the reply to the Statement of Case of each other. The State of Telangana has filed its reply in June 2024. On earlier occasions too, the parties have been asking for time for filing their statements and replies etc.; such a process cannot go on for long,” the Tribunal noted.

“Considering all facts as placed by the learned counsel for both the parties, we lastly allow four weeks’ time for the State of Andhra Pradesh to file their reply. ” it added The Tribunal posted further hearings on August 28 and 29.