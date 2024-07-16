Roach infestation at Punjagutta Mall outlet in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Task Force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) conducted inspections at four food outlets in the Galleria Next Imperia Mall in Punjagutta on July 12.

At Dosa Darbar and Chaat Republic, it was discovered that the FBO was conducting business without a valid licence. Additionally, live cockroach infestation was observed at the kitchen. Broken flooring was also found inside the kitchen. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available, the CFS said.

At Spicy Beijing, the team discovered that the FSSAI registration true copy was not displayed. The FBO was operating with registration when their business fell under the licencing category, it noted. Raw food items and semi-prepared meals stored in steel containers were covered but lacked proper labels. Furthermore, the dustbins were found partially open and the exit door was not sealed adequately to prevent pest entry. Additionally, medical fitness certificates and pest control records were unavailable.

At Nosh Bistro, a true copy of the FSSAI licence was not displayed. Several food items, including burger buns and paneer, were found to be expired. Additionally, packed raw materials like batter and momo were found without proper packaging dates and use-by dates. Furthermore, medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available. Lastly, raw food articles and semi-prepared foods were not properly labelled.

At The Coffee Cup, the task force team discovered several food handlers without hairnets and uniforms. Several food items were found expired and discarded on the spot.