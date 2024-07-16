Telangana CM Revanth sets ball rolling for BC quota hike in local body polls

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials concerned to prepare an action plan on increasing reservations to BC communities in the upcoming local body elections.

During a review meeting on panchayat polls, he also instructed the officials to prepare a plan to hold elections at the earliest to avoid any delay in release of funds to local bodies by the Union government.

During the meeting, the officials explained the procedure followed during previous polls and spoke about the preparations being made for the upcoming panchayat elections.

As the caste census has already been approved, the chief minister asked the officials if it is feasible to hold panchayat elections based on its results. If it was possible, he wanted to know how much time it would take to finalise the formalities.

Officials said that the caste census was conducted in Karnataka in 2015 and in Bihar in 2023, and the details of the exercise in Andhra Pradesh are yet to be released. They informed him that the caste enumeration format adopted by the Union government in 2011 has 53 columns and adding three more columns to it would take at least five-and-a-half months.

Feasibility of hiking quota

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his colleagues Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Advisor to CM Vem Narender Reddy, MLC Ch

Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna, former minister K Jana Reddy and State BC Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan expressed their views on the feasibility of increasing reservations.

Former minister Jana Reddy explained the procedures followed in the previous panchayat elections in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and present Telangana, the cases filed in the Supreme Court on BC reservations in the local body elections of various states, their judgments and consequences.

Later, the CM said that the procedures followed for implementation of reservations in the past should be looked at and if there are any doubts, experts of the Panchayat Raj department should be consulted as well as the Advocate General on legal matters.

“If a report is prepared on these issues soon, we will call for a meeting again before commencement of the upcoming Assembly sessions and take a final decision,” Revanth said.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM V Seshadri, Secretary to CM G Chandrasekhar Reddy, Principal Secretary of BC Welfare department Burra Venkatesham, Secretary of Panchayat Raj department DS Lokesh Kumar and Secretary of Law department Rendla Tirupathi were present at the meeting.