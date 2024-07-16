Telangana districts receive moderate rains; orange alert for five days

HYDERABAD : Many districts experienced moderate rains and thunderstorms on Monday. A few places in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal and Wanaparthy witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD said that there were moderate rains and thundershowers in Adilabad, Jagtial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Peddapalle, Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal and other places.

The highest rainfall of 116.3 mm was recorded in Gangadhara in Karimnagar district, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society report. The GHMC area experienced light scattered rains.

Heavy rains are likely in the state on account of multiple weather systems — a low-pressure area over the northwest adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha, a monsoon trough over the Bay of Bengal, a shear zone, a cyclonic circulation towards Odisha forming and a fresh low-pressure area which is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal around July 19.

The IMD in its forecast for the week has extended the orange alert till July 20 as heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, while a yellow alert has been issue for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph for most of the places in the state.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thundershower accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees and 22 degrees respectively with westerly or south-westerly winds with a speed of around 8-10 kmph and a relative humidity of 88 percent.

Civic officials told to be vigilant as rain hits Hyd

In the wake of heavy rains across the city on Sunday night, MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore held a teleconference with GHMC and Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) authorities on Monday. He enquired about the situation in the affected areas and sought details from the officials. He asked GHMC officials to make a field visit to the rain-affected area and improve the conditions. He further directed them to be vigilant and coordinate with traffic police to prevent traffic problems in the city. Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has directed the officials to focus on ensuring attendance of Swachh auto drivers to their duties. She held a teleconference with additional and zonal commissioners and entomology chiefs on Monday. She directed the zonal commissioners to collect the details of Swachh auto drivers who do not attend duty often and take appropriate action against them. She said that Swachh autos should collect garbage in commercial areas at night.