Telangana: Ex-chief secretaries, IAS officers depose before Ghose Commission

HYDERABAD : Several IAS officers, including former chief secretaries Somesh Kumar and SK Joshi, on Monday deposed before Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose's Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Project. IAS officers K Ramakrishna Rao, Vikas Raj, Smita Sabharwal and former IAS officer Rajat Kumar also appeared before the Commission.

While Somesh Kumar appeared in person, SK Joshi attended the proceedings through video conference.

The Ghose Commission, headed by the former Supreme Court judge, is currently eliciting the facts on the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). As part of this, the Commission summoned all the IAS officers, who worked in Irrigation and Finance departments during conceptual stage to the execution stage of the Kaleshwaram project.

The Commission asked the officials to file the notes or oral statements given by them in the form of affidavits. Once the Commission collects the facts of the case, then it would proceed further with its inquiry.

Meanwhile, power employees JAC leader K Raghu too deposed before the Commission.

Speaking to reporters later, Raghu said he placed three issues before the Commission using a PowerPoint presentation.

He opined that the state government incurred huge financial losses due to the change of source from Tummadihatti to Medigadda.

‘Changing the source an engineering blunder’

Claiming that the government also paid extra money to contracting agencies against the contract rules, he said that the government paid `66 crore to lay an approach road to Medigadda barrage. “When works were completed with less money than the estimated cost, the government did not recover remaining amount from the contracting agencies. When the additional amount was incurred by the agencies, then the government paid the extra amount,” he alleged.

He also pointed out that there was no basis for shifting the source from Tummadihattii to Medigadda citing lack of sufficient inflows at Tummadihatti. The water was available at Tummadihatti, Raghu said.

Changing the source was an ‘engineering blunder’, Raghu told the Commission.

Meanwhile, former advisor to Union Jal Shakti Ministry Vedire Sriram is scheduled to depose before the Commission on Tuesday. The Commission is of the view that Sriram wrote several articles on Kaleshwaram and eliciting information from him was necessary.