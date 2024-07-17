Authorities turn deaf ear as residents suffer during monsoons in Fakhr-ul Mulk Devdi

HYDERABAD: Every time it rains in Fakhr-ul Mulk Devdi, Ravindher, a person with disabilities, has to take a different route to reach his home as the usual path is inundated. This year too, the situation has not been any different with residents in the Old City area complaining that the authorities are apathetic to the problems they face every rainy season.

Students of the Anganwadi-operated school, situated adjacent to Ravindher’s house, have to brave waters rising up to their knees during showers. “Whenever it rains, the water not only floods the lanes but there is also a foul smell arising from it. Children have to pass through the stinking water in order to reach the school. Sometimes the overflowing sewage water also mixes with the daily use water and comes out of the tap,” lamented Ravindher’s neighbour Rehana Bibi while speaking to TNIE.

Commonly known as Lord Hanuman Temple Basti, the area falls under the Charminar Assembly constituency. It is a clustered settlement of about 50 to 60 households comprising Muslims and people from a Scheduled Caste (SC) Hindu community. The locality is positioned adjacent to Zehra Nagar and is situated in close proximity to the Mukkaram Jah Educational Trust. This placement is along the path leading to the Mir Alam vegetable market.

The inundation takes a toll on 65-year-old S Bhagyawati, who runs a shop right in her house, right at the entry. “When it rained on Saturday, the rainwater went inside the house from the lane and reached the kitchen. It regularly enters my shop as well as the temple,” she said.

The residents said they have taken up the matter with authorities several times. “Every time, the authorities come and pump out the water. There have been assurances to conduct the repair work, but they have not been implemented so far. Only a survey was conducted around a year ago. Even AIMIM corporator Syed Sohail Quadri visited the area, but the work did not start,” said A Vinodh Kumar, another resident, adding that the water also creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes.