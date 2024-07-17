Authorities turn deaf ear as residents suffer during monsoons in Fakhr-ul Mulk Devdi

HYDERABAD: Every time it rains in Fakhr-ul Mulk Devdi, Ravindher, a person with disabilities, has to take a different route to reach his home as the usual path is inundated. This year too, the situation has not been any different with residents in the Old City area complaining that the authorities are apathetic to the problems they face every rainy season.
Students of the Anganwadi-operated school, situated adjacent to Ravindher’s house, have to brave waters rising up to their knees during showers. “Whenever it rains, the water not only floods the lanes but there is also a foul smell arising from it. Children have to pass through the stinking water in order to reach the school. Sometimes the overflowing sewage water also mixes with the daily use water and comes out of the tap,” lamented Ravindher’s neighbour Rehana Bibi while speaking to TNIE.
Commonly known as Lord Hanuman Temple Basti, the area falls under the Charminar Assembly constituency. It is a clustered settlement of about 50 to 60 households comprising Muslims and people from a Scheduled Caste (SC) Hindu community. The locality is positioned adjacent to Zehra Nagar and is situated in close proximity to the Mukkaram Jah Educational Trust. This placement is along the path leading to the Mir Alam vegetable market.
The inundation takes a toll on 65-year-old S Bhagyawati, who runs a shop right in her house, right at the entry. “When it rained on Saturday, the rainwater went inside the house from the lane and reached the kitchen. It regularly enters my shop as well as the temple,” she said.
The residents said they have taken up the matter with authorities several times. “Every time, the authorities come and pump out the water. There have been assurances to conduct the repair work, but they have not been implemented so far. Only a survey was conducted around a year ago. Even AIMIM corporator Syed Sohail Quadri visited the area, but the work did not start,” said A Vinodh Kumar, another resident, adding that the water also creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Repairs to start after July 17
The locals believe that the replacement of the old pipelines and sewerage, along with levelling of the road, is crucial for fixing the issue permanently instead of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) workers pumping it out every time.
“A bigger pipeline is required as the current one’s width is too small to accommodate the population, which has grown over the years. Once that is done, a levelled road should be laid,” said Syed Jameel, another resident.
HMWSSB officials told TNIE that the existing pipes are undersized and need to be remodelled, for which the board approved the proposal but did not sanction it due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place.
Syed Abdul Zakey, HMWSSB area manager, said the repair work would start after Muharram. It would have started earlier but could not due to Ramadan and then due to the MCC, he added.
“The old four-inch pipeline, which was laid based on methods used earlier, has been damaged. So, a new four-inch line based on the ductile iron (DI) method will be installed. The sanction for the new water pipeline was passed after a survey was carried out and measurements were done. A new four-inch pipe with a 100-mm diameter will be laid over the current one. The work is likely to start after Muharram (July 17),” he told TNIE.
Road in tatters
Meanwhile, the cemented roads in the area are also broken in some places, posing a hindrance for the residents to travel, particularly due to the clogging of drainage leading to water stagnation and overflow of sewage.
About the pending sewage repairs, Zakey said, “If the residents give a letter of representation from the local MP (Asaduddin Owaisi) or MLA (Mir Zulfiqar Ali), then the sewerage repair sanction will also be approved and a budget estimate will be prepared. After that, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) can take up the road-laying work.”