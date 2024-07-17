BJP MP Eatala finds fault with crop loan waiver guidelines, blames Congress for not fulfilling promises

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajendar accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying farmers by imposing conditions on crop loan waiver of up to Rs. 2 lakh.

“The Congress government promised to waive crop loans. But to escape the responsibility, it has now come up with conditions that could prove a death knell for farmers,” remarked the BJP Malkajgiri MP on Tuesday while speaking to reporters here.

“It’s ridiculous that the guidelines exclude income tax payees from the list of beneficiaries. Even Singareni workers pay income tax. The Congress made tall promises to defeat the BRS. But now it’s not in a position to keep them,” he said. The guidelines issued for the crop loan waiver have come as a huge disappointment for farmers in the state, he said.

He alleged that the Congress came to power through unfair means and now it’s trying to run away from implementing crop loan waivers in toto. He said the government has made a white ration card a precondition for waiving crop loans and criticised it.

“Several farmers don’t have white ration cards because no fresh ones have been issued in the past 10 years. The government is only trying to reduce the number of beneficiaries. It seems Revanth doesn’t understand the problems of farmers,” said Eatala.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP said that Revanth was no different from former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in engineering the defection of MLAs from BRS to Congress.