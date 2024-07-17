IMD issues orange alert in Telangana till July 20

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon active over Telangana, heavy rains were witnessed in several parts of the state on Tuesday. As per the IMD, the state is expected to receive rain till July 22, with an orange alert in place till Saturday.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the Kumurambheem Asifabad district received 132.3 mm of rainfall till 8 pm, the highest in the state, followed by Adilabad and Mancherial districts, receiving 78.8 mm and 76.3 mm of rainfall till 8 pm, respectively.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamakonda, Jangaon and Siddipet districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to occur in Hyderabad for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 30°C and 24°C respectively, with south-westerly winds of around 10 to 12 kmph.