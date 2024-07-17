Krishna River Management Board approves to release 4.5 tmcft water for Telangana, 5.4 tmcft for Andhra

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), in its water release order on Tuesday, said that 4.5 tmcft will be released for Andhra Pradesh and 5.414 tmcft for Telangana to meet drinking water requir-ements.

The water available in Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) and Srisailam is 4.780 tmcft and 5.705 tmcft respectively. Release of water from Srisailam will be 5.705 tmcft and the net realisation from Srisailam to NSP, considering 10 per cent loss, is 5.134 tmcft. Thus, the total water available for allocation from Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is 9.914 tmcft.

Considering the acute shortage of water in common reservoirs, the available water in both the projects may be utilised judiciously for meeting the drinking water requirements only, the water release order said.

The water released from Srisailam should be preferably through power houses so as to derive power generation benefits, the order said. Accordingly, the Telangana started hydel power generation.

The releases from NSP will be started on Wednesday by both the states duly ensuring release of 5,500 cusecs continuously through NSP right main canal for Andhra Pradesh.